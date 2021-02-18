COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Coventry are looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.
According to police, Eric Whipple, 48, was charged after previous first-degree sex assault and impairing the morales of a child charges.
They said Whipple, who also goes by the name James, is known to frequent Evergreen Street, Woodland Street, Sisson Avenue, Farmington Avenue, Laurel Street, Marshall Street, and the northwest section of Hartford.
Anyone who knows where to find Whipple is asked to contact either Coventry or Hartford police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.