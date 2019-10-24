GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man took more than $6,000 worth of eyeglass frames over the summer and police hope the public can help identify him.
Officers said the suspect took the $6,400 worth of frames during four separate occasions in Aug. 2019.
Police did not identify the specific location, but said it was an eyeglasses store.
They released surveillance photos on Thursday.
If anyone can identify the suspect, contact Glastonbury police at 860-633-8301.
