NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for a man accused of walking into Yale-New Haven Hospital's emergency room, pulling a towel out of his backpack and yelling "chemical warfare."
Dozens of people had to be evacuated and three of them had to be decontaminated.
The incident happened on Monday around 10 p.m.
Channel 3 was told that the man had been ranting when he walked into the hospital and was not making any sense. He asked to see a supervisor and that's when he pulled out what appeared to be the towel.
In all, 35 people were evacuated.
Of the three people who were decontaminated, two were hospital personnel and one was a police officer.
Hazmat crews converged on the ER and tested the towel to see if anything was on it.
“It is our hope that this was a hoax, but we have to take every precaution that this was a contaminated towel," said Rick Fontana, director, emergency operations for the City of New Haven. "Whether it’s chemical warfare or not, we have to take every step to ensure the safety of those three individuals who came into contact with it.”
Those three people did not show any signs of injuries.
The ER remained open during the testing. A waiting room was the only place that was affected. Officials said everyone was safe and secure.
“The medical staff was great, no one panicked, everybody understood what was going on and again the collaboration we have day in and day out between the city and the hospital, it shows during an incident," Fontana said.
The man is described as an Asian man, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build, short black hair, glasses, a black jacket, light blue jeans, and a black backpack.
