MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Middletown on Thursday afternoon and sent several schools into lockdown.
According to police, it happened on Long Lane.
They are searching for the suspect, 22-year-old Kyshone Jackson of Middletown.
The victim was shot in the face in the backyard of a residence between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Some neighbors heard the shot and saw the victim collapsed on the street. His injuries were described as serious.
"Me and my husband were in the house and we heard the loud shot," said Shaneya Robinson of Middletown.
Robinson said it was after that in which she heard a woman screaming.
"I ran up here and I could just see him face down laying in the street covered in blood," she said.
Police said there's an increased police presence at area schools as a result. The initially said no schools were in lockdown; however, they later said five schools went into lockdown mode.
"I thank god all the kids were not home because it’s scary, you know we’re not used to things like that happening around here," said Lt. Heather Desmond, Middletown police.
The victim is expected to survive, according to police.
Police said Jackson is known to them.
"That is the person of interest at this point involved in the incident and we are asking for the public’s help right now to locate this person," Desmond said.
They said he has "past contact" with them and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police also said Jackson and the victim knew each other.
