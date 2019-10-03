BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking for the public's help to find a missing 20-year-old man.
Police reported Jacob Perkins missing on Thursday.
They described him as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Perkins' whereabouts is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011.
