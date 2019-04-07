HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are searching for a man they said went missing in Hartford on Sunday.
According to police, 58-year-old Attardo Biagino went missing from Hartford.
Biagino was last seen wearing a green hospital gown and blue scrub pants, police said.
Biagino stands at 6 ft. tall and weighs about 169 lbs.
Those with information are asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
