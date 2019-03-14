TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Torrington police are looking for a missing 30-year-old man.
They said Michael Lacasse was last seen on Wednesday.
He is described as having brown hair with brown eyes, standing 5'7" tall and weighing 190 pounds.
No clothing description was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington police at 860-489-2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.