VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Vernon are looking for a man who left to walk his dog only to have the dog return home without him.
According to police, Nashawn Harvey, 43, was reported missing on Sunday.
He was last seen walking in the area of Phoenix Street and Maple Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Police believe him to be endangered.
They described him as being about 5'10" tal, bald and having a brown goatee.
He was wearing a red hoodie, black Dickies pants, black sneakers and a black knit hat.
Police said they are hoping someone in the area has surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
