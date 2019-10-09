MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man with a history of mental illness was reported missing by Middletown police.
Peter Recchia, 59, was last seen on Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Millers Pond State Park in Haddam.
He was traveling south on Foot Hills Road.
Recchia wore a royal blue short-sleeve shirt, jeans, a black belt and black sneakers.
Police described him as standing 5'11" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair, a mustache and rectangular eyeglasses.
They said he does not have a history of violence, but he may be delusional and in need of medication.
Anyone with information about Recchia's whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4134 or 860-347-2541.
