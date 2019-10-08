MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police released surveillance photos of a hit-and-run involving a man and a motorcyclist in Middletown last week.
Police said it happened on Oct. 2 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newfield and Westfield streets.
They said their preliminary investigation revealed that a 50-year-old man was crossing Newfield Street from Westfield Street when the motorcyclist struck him while he was within the crosswalk.
Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and fled after the impact.
The pedestrian suffered a broken leg and some minor injuries.
Investigators found video footage of the incident and released the pictures on Tuesday.
Anyone who can identify the motorcycle and its rider is asked to contact Middletown Officer John Passacantando at 860-638-4063 or 860-638-4000.
