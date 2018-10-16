NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the driver of a van who may have tried to lure in two children by offering them candy.
According to officers, they were called to the area of New Street and Hillside Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Monday.
The report stated that the driver of a suspicious "work style" van with tinted windows who was heading westbound on New Street approached two students waiting at a bus stop.
One of the students reported that he heard what he believed to be a man's deep voice ask them if they "wanted candy" and if they got into the van, he would bring them to it.
The student could only describe the voice because he said the windows were tinted and only partially open.
The boys said they fled and immediately reported the incident to police.
One of then told officers that they believe the van turned northbound onto Hillside Avenue.
Police said they conducted a search of the area and did not find a van matching the description.
They've since increased patrols.
“Even if they do it for a couple of weeks, afterwards, [it] makes the kids feel safer and hopefully scare away whatever is going on," said Brunella Trotta of Naugatuck.
Hearing about the incident made Trotta change up her daughter's routine.
“I don’t feel safe about it," she said. "Like I need to walk her down to the bus stop. Normally, I trust her to walk her down by herself because she’s 10 years old, but now I feel like I have to be here, making sure she is safe.”
Police, however, said they don't have much to go on in terms of a description.
“License plate is always nice to have, but anything that is unique about the vehicle or anything that stands out about the vehicle," said Lt. Bryan Cammarata, Naugatuck police. "If there is lettering on it, make model, any description [and] information. And that goes for anything, whether you’re dealing with vehicles, people, any unique identifiers that we can get is always helpful.”
They hope the additional patrols help in this case.
“We don’t want anybody to be panicked or nervous, but what we do want is people to be alert and aware of their surroundings," Cammarata said. "If their kids go to school by themselves and not with anybody else, we want to make sure they try to pair them up, at least have additional eyes on them.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or its confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
