WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in West Haven are looking for information after a dog was set on fire at a beach on Friday.
Around 10 a.m., police and fire units responded to the area of Beach Street near Third Avenue and Second Avue for the report of an uncontained fire.
The fire was happening in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.
Initial investigation found a small dog, possibly a 1-year-old mini Schnauzer, was found as the source of the fire.
The dog was found dead in the parking lot.
According to police, the investigation suggests the dog had apparently been set on fire and was abandoned there. Police also believe an accelerant was used.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the fire or any other suspicious activity in the area between 10 p.m. on July 4 and 1 a.m. on July 5 to contact West Haven Police.
Police are also asking if you are missing a small dog in the area to contact animal control or West Haven police.
No additional details were released.
If I caught someone doing that they would die, on the spot.
