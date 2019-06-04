NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - As the search for a New Canaan mother entered its 11th day, investigators sought the public's help.

Detectives are looking for surveillance footage or tips regarding what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, faced a judge on Monday for the first time in connection with the case.

Both were arrested over the weekend.

Sources continue to tell Channel 3 that investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

Court documents detail what police believe was a cover up.

Investigators also described the couple as being uncooperative in the search for Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos' home in New Canaan is also described as being a crime scene. There, police said they found large amounts of evidence and blood.

The documents also revealed that Fotis Dulos and Troconis were allegedly seen in Hartford at more than a dozen spots throwing away trash bags that contained blood. Surveillance video shows a man matching Fotis Dulos' description stopping at more than 30 locations in the capital city, including a 4 mile stretch of Albany Avenue. The man was seen putting trash bags into dumpsters.

Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.

Late Monday, investigators asked for surveillance video from homes or businesses in Hartford that recorded any suspicious activity.

"People have to help law enforcement answer every single question surrounding this case as to what happened to this missing mother," said retired Connecticut State Police Lt. Paul Vance, WFSB analyst.

Detectives said they recovered trash bags from the dumpsters. They found a kitchen sponge, clothing and other items with Jennifer Dulos' blood.

