EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a woman that's been missing for almost two weeks.
According to East Haven Police officials, the husband of 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoco received a call from his 7-year-old daughter while he was at work saying that her mother wasn't home when she woke up.
He went to the residence, located on St. Andrews Avenue, to find his daughter home alone and that Lizzbeth was missing.
Lizzbeth's husband told police that the majority of her belongings had also been left behind.
Officials say that they believe foul play may be a factor.
Lizzbeth is described as a 5'2" Hispanic female with black hair and dark brown eyes.
Police stated that she was last seen on either June 30 or July 1.
It is unclear what Lizzbeth was last seen or may be wearing.
Members of the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, the F.B.I., and the New Haven State's Attorney's Office are assisting the East Haven Police Department with their search.
Anyone with any information on Lizzbeth's whereabouts is asked to contact East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Mungo at 203-468-3824 or by emailing him at jmungo@easthavenpolice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.