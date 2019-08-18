EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – Police in East Haddam are seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Officials say a man was seen casing the Fox Hopyard Golf Course last Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.
The man was then seen taking golf clubs from a golf cart before leaving in a white car, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Smith at 860-891-8106.
