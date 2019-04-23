NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Police are seeking to identify a suspect who police said threatened a store clerk and robbed a convenience store on Monday.
New Haven Police said a man who can be seen in surveillance video entered a Shell gas station on Willow Street at 6 p.m. told the clerk he had a gun under his shirt and demanded money.
After the clerk handed the money, police said the suspect left the store with an unspecified amount of money.
Police described the man as having an average build, standing 5’6” tall with short dark hair and a thin beard.
Those with information on the suspect or the robbery are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Robbery/Burglary Unit at 203-946-6304.
