NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck that hit a school bus and kept going.
The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30 p.m., on Turnbull Road in New Hartford.
Police said the Dodge Ram full-sized pick-up truck involved had a two-door cab, and was grey or dark grey.
It was traveling southbound when it struck an occupied school bus that was heading north.
Police said the truck continued traveling south, without stopping at the scene.
The truck involved should have damage to the driver side rearview mirror.
Police said they are reviewing submitted camera footage as part of the investigation, but they’re asking for witnesses or anyone who has home surveillance video that may have recorded the crash to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact State Police at (860)379-8621.
