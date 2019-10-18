NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A taxi cab driver was robbed on Wednesday in Norwalk and police hoped the public can identify the suspect.
Police said the suspect robbed the Eveready Taxi Cab driver after he was picked up at the Darien Train Station.
The suspect requested that he be dropped off at the Stop & Shop on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk.
When they arrived there, the driver requested payment.
However, police said the suspect instructed the driver not to turn around or he would shoot him.
Police said the suspect grabbed the driver's cell phone, but dropped it in the cab before fleeing across the street to a Shoprite.
The driver was not hurt.
The suspect never displayed a weapon, according to police.
Police released a surveillance picture of the suspect on Friday.
They asked anyone who recognizes him give them a call at 203-854-3102. Anonymous tips can be left at 203-854-3111 or on Norwalk police's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.