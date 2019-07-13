NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place in New London on Saturday.
Police said they are searching or 32-year-old Christopher Whitley with regards to a shooting that injured a man on Walden Avenue just before noon.
The victim, whose injuries police said are serious, was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police said crews have an unassociated active felony narcotics warrant for Whitley.
Whitley is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Those with information on Whitley's whereabouts are discouraged from approaching Whitley, but are urged to contact police at 860-447-5269.
Martin Luther King Jr must be so proud of these fine young men.
You know Walden covers about maybe a 3-5 blocks area--right? So it would be nice to know what # block you are talking about here--especially since Housing has what is known as '202 Coleman' at the end of Walden Ave going North?
