SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Simsbury Police are searching for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a Dunkin Donuts Sunday evening.
Police say the robbery happened around 5:19 p.m. at the Dunkin Donuts at 142 Hopmeadow Street.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. He is 6 feet tall and average weight. He was wearing a light green coat, a Red Sox hat, and jeans at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Simsbury Police at 860-658-3100.
