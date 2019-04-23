NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a Subway restaurant in Norwich on Monday evening.
The robbery took place at the Subway on Salem Turnpike at about 10:30 p.m.
According to police, the clerk said the suspect showed a handgun and demanded cash from the register.
The suspect fled with an unspecified amount of money, police said.
Those with information are asked to contact Norwich Police Detective Christopher Chastang at 860-886-5561 ext. 3159
