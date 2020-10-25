SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after a man was injured in shooting over the weekend.
South Windsor Police say the incident happened on Rt. 5 at the corner of Strong Road around 6 Sunday night.
The northbound side of the road between Governor's Highway and Strong Road has been shut down as officials continue to investigate.
The victim in the incident was found in East Windsor and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Right now, authorities are focusing their attention on two vehicles that were located on Rt. 5.
The suspected shooter fled the scene in, what is believed to be, a dark-colored, four-door sedan with New York plates.
South Windsor Police say that there is no threat to the public and that section of Rt. 5 is expected to be closed for the next several hours.
