BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The search is on for for the suspect who fired a gun in the parking lot of a busy grocery store in Bloomfield on Sunday afternoon.
Bloomfield Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot at the Stop & Shop on Cottage Grove Rd. on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., officials said.
Captain Stephen Hajdasz said two men began arguing inside the store, and when they took it outside, one of the men fired multiple shots at the other man, shooting into a parked car. Fortunately, police said no one was hit.
Channel 3 spoke with shoppers who said it's unusual, but are not worried, because police said the incident is isolated.
"I've lived in Bloomfield for close to 40 years and I've never had any problems with this Stop & Shop," said Bloomfield resident, Doreen Forest.
Although police did not speak on camera, they said the two men known each other. Captain Stephen Hajdasz said the public faces no danger.
Meanwhile, shoppers told Channel 3 they hope their store remains safe.
"Two guys made poor decisions, so hopefully it won't happen again, or by anybody else," said Windsor resident, Sylvester Turner. "People bring their kids here, their families, gotta [sic] have a safe place to go."
Stop & Shop did issue a statement on the incident.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updated information.
