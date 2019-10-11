SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – Shelton police are seeking to identify the suspect wanted in the purse snatching of an elderly victim Wednesday.
Police say an 82-year-old woman was standing in line at Planet Pizza around 4:15 p.m. when a man snatched her purse. She was not injured.
According to police, the man fled into an older model gold Toyota Corolla. The man is described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.
A witness to the incident took pictures of the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information on the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.