SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Roughly 20 vehicle burglaries that happened last month in the Hartford area have police in Simsbury seeking two suspects.
According to Simsbury police, the burglaries happened during the early morning hours of Feb. 20.
Several of the vehicles' windows were broken.
Police said the suspects took credit cards in vehicles throughout the Hartford area.
Simsbury police issued surveillance photos of the suspects and sought the public's help to identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Simsbury Police Department. Their phone number is 860-658-3145.
