MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - At least three suspects are on the run following armed robbery reports that spanned five municipalities.
According to police, they received a report of an armed robbery at an apartment complex in the area of 1136 Town Colony Dr. in Middletown just before 11:30 p.m.
The caller said that he and his girlfriend were unloading things from his Honda CRV when three men in a red Dodge Charger pulled up.
Two men got out of the Charger, pointed a handgun at the male victim and told him to empty his pockets and leave all the property in the CRV.
The victim did what he was told and was not hurt.
The suspects got into the CRV and took off with the third suspect fleeing in the Charger.
Investigators eventually learned that the Charger was reported stolen out of Rocky Hill. They said the same vehicle is suspected to have been involved with another armed robbery in Southington earlier in the day and in Plainville after the Middletown incident.
The victim told police that he had two cell phones in the vehicle. He activated location services, which placed one of the phones in the area of Linwood Street in New Britain. The other pinged in the area of Corbin Avenue in New Britain.
New Britain officers responded to the scenes and reported finding the Charger empty at one of them.
The CRV, however, was not recovered.
Police believe the suspects discarded the phones in New Britain to avoid detection.
They said they are working to identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.
