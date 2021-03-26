WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A gas station robbery in Windsor Locks has police seeking suspects.
Police said it happened at a Valero station on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Friday.
Multiple suspects smashed their way into the station. Video that police saw showed the suspects using a chain attached to a truck to rip the door off. The building's front door and front facade were damaged.
They said they are looking for a red pickup truck.
It's unknown if they took anything.
Anyone in the area who may have seen anything is asked to call Windsor Locks police.
