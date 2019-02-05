HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for two known shoplifting suspects who took a tool kit from a Home Depot in Hamden.
The tool kit was taken from the store on Dixwell Avenue on Jan. 27.
Police said the suspects entered the parking lot in a blue Honda Civic. When they left, they fled northbound on Dixwell Avenue.
Home Depot's Loss Prevention Division said the pair is actually responsible for a number of larcenies at stores in both Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police.
