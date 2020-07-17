HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A suspected package thief is being sought by police in Hamden.
Officers said they responded to a home on Ridge Road on July 12 for the report of a "mail theft."
Their investigation revealed that the theft happened on July 11 at about 3:30 p.m.
An individual, described as a 5’8” man who wore military fatigue-style pants and a black, an orange baseball hat and no shirt stole a tent from the front of the home.
The tent was valued at $232.00.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gabe Garcia of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030.
