FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Fairfield are looking for whoever ordered a teen out of a vehicle at a frozen yogurt shop so it could be stolen.
It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday in front of 16 Handles at 1300 Post Rd.
After thorough investigation, police determined that a couple parked their car. They then went to go buy something in a nearby store.
The car was running and the teenager was in it.
The suspect walked up to the car, opened the door and got inside, police said. The man ordered the teen to leave the car and the teen jumped out.
The man fled in the vehicle.
Witnesses said they saw another black car driving away from the area where the car was stolen. It is believed that the occupants of the second car were connected to the person who stole the first car.
Police said the accomplice car was a black Dodge Charger.
Fairfield detectives said they found the stolen car as it was being driven around Wordin Avenue in Bridgeport. Detectives followed it onto I-95 and then onto Route 8 where it left the highway on Exit 18.
Officers said they lost sight of the vehicle, but eventually found it in Derby near Caroline Avenue.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
In addition, Fairfield police said the teen was not old enough to be left alone in the car.
They called the investigation ongoing.
The Fairfield Police Department sought to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and to be mindful that even when someone is sitting in a parked car, keep it locked.
