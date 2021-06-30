ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) -- A 64-year-old man was killed in a crash that happened in Andover on Monday afternoon.
The two-car crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday on Route 6 near Aspinal Drive.
Police said Roderic Raiford, of Willimantic, was killed in the crash.
Three other people were injured.
According to a police report, Raiford's vehicle was traveling eastbound when it collided with another car that was heading west.
The crash remains under investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 860-465-5400.
