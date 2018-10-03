HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for two women accused of shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store.
Officers said they responded around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to the Kohl's on Dixwell Avenue for the stolen items report.
They found that the two women took clothing and fled in a tan or gold colored Mercury SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-230-4030.
