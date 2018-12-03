HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who struck a man who was walking on the sidewalk last Monday.
Police said they responded to a ‘welfare check’ on Monday, November 26th on a man who was spotted sleeping in his car at the intersection of Dixwell Ave and Arch Street at 8:30 a.m.
Police briefly spoke with the man, but after the conversation, they said he quickly left the parking lot and struck a 53-year-old Hamden man on the sidewalk.
The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with complaints of ‘pain on his left side.’
The driver was seen in a black Nissan Maxima.
Those with information are encouraged to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 230-4036.
