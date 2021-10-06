ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Seven dogs were taken from a home in Orange on Tuesday that were believed to be involved in dog fighting.

The dogs were taken from a home on Grassy Hill Road.

A search warrant stemmed from an investigation into suspected animal cruelty.

Connecticut State Police said detectives had developed the address based on leads from the dog fighting investigation with the Suffolk County (NY) Police Department.

It was believed that the owner was keeping dogs for the purpose of fighting.

Police collected numerous pieces of evidence from the home that indicated the dogs were being used for fighting.

Additionally, the dogs were found in outdoor kennel structures and subject to unsanitary conditions and tethered within their cages in an unlawful manner, police said.

This investigation comes a few months after another dog fighting operation was found in Meriden back in July.

Eight dogs were seized in a raid of a Meriden property on Britannia Street back on July 31.

8 dogs seized in Meriden raid believed to be involved in dog fighting ring The state’s Attorney General is seeking state custody of eight pit bulls that were believed to have been involved in a multi-state illegal dog fighting ring.

The dogs in that case were found in cages in the backyard, Connecticut State Police found “a large makeshift and portable dog-fighting ring and a turf square stained with suspected dried animal blood. Police also seized leashes, hanging ropes designed to strengthen dogs’ jaws and neck muscles to improve biting, dog treadmills, a bicycle and attached harness designed to force dogs to run, “break stick” knives to force dogs’ jaws to open after bites, a whip, electronic animal scales, electric collars, and weighted vests.”

Three arrests were made at the end of September in this case.

Police arrested Getulio Vargas Macedo, of Bridgeport, Jose Rivera, and Nelson Rivera, both from Meriden.

All three individuals were arrested as fugitives from justice.