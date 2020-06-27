MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - As we approach July 4, police all over the state are cracking down on illegal fireworks.
These crackdowns even led to quite the find at one local residence.
Meriden Police Sgt. Darren McKay says that members of the department's patrol division were able to obtain a search warrant for a garage located at 171-173 Bunker Avenue after receiving multiple complaints of "illegal fireworks activity" in the area.
Officials were able to locate approximately $5,000 worth of fireworks and turned them over to the CT State Police Bomb Squad so that they can be destroyed.
"Our Patrol Division has been receiving numerous complaints regarding illegal fireworks activity and we are and will continue to work diligently to identify anyone who is in possession of and/or setting off illegal fireworks within the city," added Sgt. McKay.
It is unclear if any charges will be filed.
