WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A narcotics investigation in Waterbury led to the arrest of three individuals and the collection of weapons and a significant amount of drugs on Thursday.
On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at two locations in the Willow Street area.
They arrested 43-year-old Chauncey Christian, 44-year-old Beth Quinones, and 30-year-old Angel Rivera-Reyes.
Police also seized a silver Taurus, 1911 .45 caliber ACP handgun with seven live rounds in magazine, one silver EIG Derringer .38 caliber Special containing two live rounds, one Galls bullet proof vest, 6.6 grams of crack cocaine, 0.3 grams of cocaine, 11.9 ounces of marijuana, 15 suboxone film strips, and $1,566 in cash.
Police said Quinones is a convicted felon from a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1999.
On Thursday she was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, operating a drug factor, criminal possession of body armor, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, and illegal possession near a school zone. She was held on a $500,000 bond.
Chauncey is also a convicted felon from a conviction in 2000 for robbery.
On Thursday he was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and operating a drug factory. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
Rivera-Reyes was charged with interfering with a search warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with failure to appear. He was held on a $5,000 bond.
