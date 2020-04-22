NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - New London police said they seized fake coronavirus test kits from a convenience store in the city.
New London police chief Peter Reichard posted on Monday to Twitter that his department seized a number of the "home COVID-19 test kits."
Police responded to the 7/11 store on Broad Street, where they found several kits inside.
The kits, which included a stab stick for a blood sample retailed for $39.99.
On Wednesday, police said they arrested the owner, Hussenin Alyelsherif, of Waterford. He was charged with sixth-degree larceny and fifth-degree criminal attempt at larceny.
"Beware of all the scams related to the pandemic," Reichard wrote.
Home CoVID 19 test kit scam. NLPD seized these at a local convenience store. Beware of all the scams related to the pandemic. NLPD your partner in the community! pic.twitter.com/yoLOs3Iz8M— ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) April 20, 2020
Only healthcare providers, or designated test sites that require a doctor's order, can test for the coronavirus.
Ledge Light Health District referred questions to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.
"I think it's ridiculous they're trying to play with people's health," said Isaac Vargas.
The store owner had said the supplier claimed the product was approved in Europe and China with 95 percent accuracy.
"Very highly unusual. It's another one of the scams going around right now trying to take advantage of people who are uneducated about what's taking place in the country," Reichard said.
While New London detectives check out other stores around the city, their advice is if people come in contact with kits at a store near you anywhere in the state, you should contact your local authorities.
Additionally, police located and seized 27 boxes of untaxed cigars at the same location.
