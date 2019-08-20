HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- During the last two concerts at the Xfinity Theatre, Hartford police have seized 27 improperly used disabled parking placards.
As a courtesy, the theater doesn’t charge legitimate placard tag holders the parking fee for concerts.
However, those who are using the placards improperly are taking spaces away from those who legitimately need to park closer.
27 improperly used disabled parking placards seized at last 2 @XFINITYTheatre concerts. HPD checks placard numbers and IDs at gate. Misuse WILL result in seizure and/or fine(s). Spaces are for legit tag holders, not so you can park close to the entrance & take up a needed spot! pic.twitter.com/yImGfB3eSO— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 20, 2019
Police said misuse of a placard will result in seizure and/or fines.
Last month, police collected 15 placards that were being used improperly.
Folks who utilize disabled parking tags improperly can face charges, with a $150 fine on the first offense and $250 for any after that.
