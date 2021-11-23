MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Some disturbing messages are being passed out in the city of Meriden.
Police say they responded to the area of Old Colony Road at some point on Tuesday and found various pamphlets calling for citizens to attack and kill Meriden Police officers.
Two of the pamphlets seized read, "Slit A Meriden PD Cops Throat", and "Just Do It! Kill A Cop You Feel Great".
Investigators are looking to identify the person that wrote these pamphlets.
"Our hope is to identify what is causing their anger and look to help them resolve their issues," Meriden Police said in a statement.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
