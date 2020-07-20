DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant was killed in a skydiving accident that happened in Danielson over the weekend.
State police said the victim suffered a rough landing at the airfield at Danielson Airport on Airport Road just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
The East Greenwich Police Department in Rhode Island identified the victim as Sgt. Christopher Callan, one of its own.
Callan was transported to Day Kimball Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"It is with deepest sorrow that the East Greenwich Police Department and the Town of East Greenwich announce the passing of Sgt. Christopher Callan," the department posted to Facebook. "Sgt. Callan passed away on the morning of July 18, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a skydiving accident in Danielson, CT."
The department called Callan a 15 year veteran of the department who was assigned as the 2nd shift supervisor.
"Sgt. Callan was an exemplary officer," the post continued. "Sgt. Callan was also a member of the RI National Guard and had an extensive military career including service in the US Army Special Forces 'Green Berets.' Sgt. Callan served numerous tours of duty overseas. Sgt. Callan also served as the Jump Master for the RI National Guard’s annual Leapfest competition at URI. Sgt. Callan developed and maintained an extensive network of friends and colleagues worldwide due to his military and police service. Sgt. Callan is survived by his three children, mother, father and sister. Sgt. Callan will be sorely missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.