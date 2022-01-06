MANCHESTER. CT (WFSB) – Shots were fired during a catalytic converter theft in Manchester early Thursday morning, police said.
It happened in what is being called a quiet neighborhood.
The incident happened just half a mile away from the police department.
“I heard yelling first, then two quick gun shots. Pop. Pop,” said Don McLaughlin.
McLaughlin’s neighbor yelled at four suspects after he heard a power saw sound early Thursday morning.
“He was kinda upset that someone was willing to take your life over a catalytic converter, you know?” he said.
It happened on Hamlin Street in Manchester just after 3:30 a.m.
Don said his neighbor asked them what they were doing in his driveway.
“That’s when one of them pulled a firearm and popped two caps at him. I mean people are willing to kill over a catalytic converter, that’s some crazy stuff, man!” McLaughlin said.
The suspects got away with that catalytic converter, police say they smashed the car’s window too.
Other vehicle windows in the area were also smashed.
Neighbors say the suspects found about 75 cents in loose change.
They also say they’ve seen the four men driving a dark car in their neighborhood twice now.
“Cruising the street slowly and it’s just getting things mapped into their mind, where the exit routes are, what’s the best way to get under there and get it out and while we are here, there’s a car next to it, why not break into that?” they said.
“We want to encourage members of the community to call 9-1-1 and report crimes in progress rather than attempt to confront individuals observed,” the Manchester Police Department said. "When calling, provide as much information as possible on the criminal activity and description of suspects.”
Police have not caught the suspects yet.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.