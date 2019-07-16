HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For a second time in just over two weeks, Hartford police are addressing rumors about immigration officials conducting checkpoints at the train station.
On Tuesday afternoon, police said another false social media post was circulating, stating officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement were conducting a checkpoint at Union Station.
“Security personnel at that location confirmed that no such activity has occurred there,” police said on Tuesday.
There has been another false social media post circulating regarding ICE conducting a checkpoint at Union Station in Hartford. Security personnel at that location confirmed that no such activity has occurred there.— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 16, 2019
This happened on Monday, July 8 as well.
On that day, officials from the Dept. of Homeland Security and state police had been conducting routine checks for explosives at the train station, which they often do.
