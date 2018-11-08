NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- News of that deadly mass shooting at a California bar has many taking precautions across the country, including Connecticut.
New Haven is a city with a pretty vibrant night life, with plenty of bars, restaurants, and clubs.
It’s something police keep a close eye on, and of course, after what happened in California, they said they’ll be upping their presence Thursday night.
For college kids, the weekend begins early, as many head out on the town on Thursday nights.
“It definitely makes me nervous, sometimes me and my friends go down to Brother Jimmy’s or BAR down in New Haven, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Natasha St. Martin, a student at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.
In the Elm City, there are more than 90 establishments with liquor licenses, most of them downtown.
“We have and have for many, many years an established bar detail, which is a detail of officers, usually around a dozen, that are concentrated in that downtown area,” said
The New Haven Police Dept. said it will be supplementing that detail this weekend with additional officers, but adds you can also take a pro-active step yourself.
“Regardless of whether it’s a night club, movie theater, a theater, a gallery, anywhere there’s going to be a lot of people, you want to make sure you pay attention to the size of the crowd and how easy it is for you to maneuver through that crowd, how many exits are there.”
That’s something Southern Connecticut State University senior Tori Santamuro said she already does.
“I’ve been doing it for a while, especially with everything that’s been going on, but I always look for an exit, whenever I got out with my family, my friends, even if it’s something as simple as a restaurant, always looking for somewhere to go out and it’s kind of sad that we have to do that. Can’t go in and enjoy ourselves, we have to sit down and look for an exit,” she said.
Police said they want folks to go out and have a good time, but to remember to be aware of your surroundings.
