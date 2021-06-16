NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.
The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m.
It happened in the area of Columbus Avenue between West and Eddy streets.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
He's been identified as Richard Whitaker.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker also responded to the scene Tuesday night, saying he’s committed to doing everything in his power to keep the city safe.
“Earlier today I gathered with regional partners to update the public on our efforts to combat the tragic nationwide rise in violent crime that is effecting communities throughout our region and state,” Elicker said in a statement. “In 2020 Connecticut saw a 30% increase in homicides, and New Haven is not an island, which is why we’re working with regional partners to address this rise. The work is not easy, but we’re taking a multi-pronged, city-wide approach to combating the violence. The shooting task force is a critical component of that effort, but we’ve also opened the re-entry welcome center to provide resources to returning citizens, we’re increasing youth programing through our Summer Reset Program, and we’re holding call-ins through Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Longevity – both programs seek to prevent violence by engaging high risk populations. Finally, we’re increasing the number of street outreach workers and violence interruption specialists who work to stop retaliatory shootings.”
The shooting happened just six hours after the city announced the expansion of its shooting task force, teaming up with federal and local partners.
Fanning out across Columbus Avenue and the surrounding streets, detectives and inspectors spent the day canvasing a neighborhood and trying to track down clues into another deadly shooting.
This is the city's 15th homicide of the year. Last year, the city had 20 homicides.
There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
Sadly, this isn't the first time the victim's family has been touched by violence. The victim's older brother was shot and killed last summer.
The victim's friends and family have set up a memorial on Thorn Street, where he reportedly went looking for help before being rushed to the hospital.
By expanding the shooting task force, increasing youth programs this summer, adding street outreach workers, and meeting with those deemed to be high risk for getting involved in gun violence, the city and its police department are hoping those efforts will prevent others from having to go through a tragedy like this.
“This is the very intention of the task force to very proactively address homicides and shootings,” Mayor Elicker said. “It’s devastating, when is this going to stop. We are doing everything we know how to respond. We need the community’s support, sharing information.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).
