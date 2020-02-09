STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police successfully stopped an 80-year-old man driving the wrong-way on Interstate-95 in Stonington late Saturday.
According to Police, multiple 911 calls were made about a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound high speed lane near Exit 93 around 11:30 p.m.
While posted in the area of Exit 91, Officer Britten Friend located the vehicle and noted it had one headlight out.
After activating his lights and sirens, Friend caught up with the driver, blocked the high speed lane with his cruiser and stopped the wrong-way vehicle.
The 80-year-old man was traveling to Norwalk and was not aware he was driving the wrong-way, Police said.
The vehicle was registered, but his drivers license was suspended.
Police said they do not believe the man was driving impaired.
No injuries were reported.
Back in Oct. of 2019, three people died in a wrong-way crash in North Stonington. Click here to read the article.
