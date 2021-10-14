MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A threatening online post by a student is under investigation by Meriden police.
Orville H. Platt High School principal Daniel Corsetti said he sent a message to parents and families on Wednesday night:
Earlier [Wednesday] evening it was brought to my attention that a student made a threatening statement online. The police were immediately notified and are currently handling the situation. While the threat has not been deemed credible we wanted to keep you informed. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional police support at Platt High School [Thursday].
Corsetti did not reveal the nature of the threat.
There's no word on if the student has been charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.