SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police say a man was arrested for an armed carjacking that happened in Southington last September.
Officials say on September 2, officers responded to a home on Kensington Road for a vehicle stolen at gunpoint.
The victim told police a man pointed a firearm at him and demanded he exit his vehicle.
The suspect then fled in the vehicle going westbound on East Street, police said.
Police say officers on scene found a silver Pontiac Grand Prix parked near the residence.
The Pontiac was stolen at gunpoint in New Britain earlier that morning, officials said.
“The Victim reported while stopped in his vehicle, the silver Pontiac exited his neighbor’s driveway and parked in front of his vehicle, exiting the vehicle, holding a firearm,” Southington police said.
Police say the suspect took $76.00 in cash from the victim’s wallet and told the suspect to wait ten minutes before contacting authorities.
The victim’s vehicle was later recovered in New Britain after fleeing from officers.
Police identified the suspect as Christian Velez, 24, of New Britain. He is known to have a long history of burglaries, larcenies, and criminal mischief convictions, police said.
Velez was arrested in New Britain Court on December 29. He was charged with Threatening First Degree, Unlawful Restraint First Degree, Larceny First Degree, Larceny Third Degree, Robbery First Degree, and Robbery of an Occupied Motor Vehicle.
Velez was held on a $750,000.00 bond.
Police say a mug shot of the suspect is not available.
