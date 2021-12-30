NEWINGTON/SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - The suspect involved in a serious stabbing in Newington Wednesday night was killed in a crash on I-84 in Southbury, police said.
Police say they responded to the Bradford Commons on Willard Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a person who was stabbed.
A female victim was found in the parking lot suffering from serious stab wounds, officials say.
Police say officers performed life-saving measures and the victim was transported to the hospital.
Police identified the pedestrian killed in the crash as Ricky Izzard of Milford, CT.
Police report that the first car was traveling in the right lane on I-84 eastbound, between the Exit 15 ramps, in Southbury.
The second car was traveling in the left lane, behind car #1.
Izzard, was standing in the right shoulder, began crossing the travel lanes, walking north.
He was struck by the first car in the right lane and then by second car in the left lane.
He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Driver #2 sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital.
This case is actively under investigation.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Newington Police at (860) 666-8445.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact TPR Lopez 203-267-2200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.