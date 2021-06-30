CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Cheshire Wednesday sent one teen to an area hospital.
Police say the crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. near the corner of Tucker and Mixville Roads.
The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.
First responders found a 15-year-old pinned under a car when they arrived on scene.
The teen was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
