VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Vernon say a teenager was injured in a stabbing on Friday night.
Officials say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on Rails to Trails in the area of the Ryefield Condos.
A teenage male was stabbed multiple times, said police.
The victim was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Detectives are actively investigating and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Vernon Police.
